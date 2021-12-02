Four police constables suspended

KALABURAGI

02 December 2021 20:20 IST

Four police constables attached to the Chowk Police Station in Kalaburagi have been placed under suspension on the charge of assaulting a citizen on false accusations.

As per information available, police constables Rajkumar, Umesh, Keshurao and Ashok, detained and assaulted Dundappa Jamadar, belonging to Koli (Kabbaliga) community, near the Toll Gate on Kalaburagi-Sedam Road on the night of October 24 on the charge of smuggling firearms.

The Koli (Kabbaliga) community members then staged a protest in Kalaburagi demanding legal action against the errant police constables.

After widespread condemnation and protests, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar ordered an internal inquiry into the incident.

The internal enquiry conducted by the team of police officers headed by Assistant Police Commissioner Anshu Kumar found the constables guilty of the charge made against them.

Based on the inquiry report, the Police Commissioner has kept the errant constables under suspension.

Meanwhile, action has been taken to postpone pay increment for Police Inspector S.R. Naik attached to Chowk Police Station, for what is said negligence in the case.