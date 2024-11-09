Four pilgrims including a couple killed in road accident 

A trip to a pilgrimage site turned into a tragedy after four persons –including a couple from Rangareddy district in Telangana, were killed on spot in an accident near Marguti cross in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per police sources, the deceased have been identified as Srinivasa Bhargava Krishna Raghavacharya, 58, chief mechanic at a private company and resident of Hayat Nagar in Rangareddy district of Telangana, his wife Sangeeta Lakshmi, 51, Bhanuprasad Balraj Pujari, 24, of Meerajapet, and Raghavendra Venkatagowda 48, resident of Wanaparthy district, who was a driver in the Telangana Transport Department. All four travelling in the car died on spot, while the driver of the goods vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred when the car collided with the goods vehicle near Margutti cross. The victims were traveling to Dattatreya temple in Devala Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu visited the spot. The bodies were shifted to the primary health centre and later handed over to the family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.