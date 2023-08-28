Four pilgrims from Maharashtra killed in road accident

August 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Four pilgrims from Maharashtra were killed in an accident on National Highway 65 near Chandakapur in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Monday.

The dead were identified as Sunil Jagadale, 40, his wife Pramila, 35, his mother Anasuya Mahadev, 70, and Puja Vijay, 35 — all from Umarga taluk in Maharashtra. Geetha, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to a hospital at Latur in Maharashtra.

As per information provided by the authorities, the auto in which the pilgrims were travelling was hit from behind by a truck. There were eight persons in the auto.

The authorities said the accident victims had come to Chandakapur Amritakunda Ramalingeshwara Temple for darshan in the holy month of Shravana.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.