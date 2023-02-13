Four pilgrim centres in State selected under PRASHAD Scheme

February 13, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Union government has identified four pilgrim centres for development under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi has said in a release.

According to him, Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, Sri Madhwa Vana in Kunjaragiri in Udupi district, Papnash temple in Bidar district and Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple in Saundatti in Belagavi district have been selected under the scheme.

However, the details of financial outlay for the scheme are still awaited.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy has in a reply to a question from Mr. Kadadi said that tourism development is the responsibility of the State governments, but the Union government will support such efforts by releasing money under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes, according to the release.

The heritage sites of Hampi and Mysuru have already been selected under Swadesh Darshan Scheme.