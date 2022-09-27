Four PFI/SDPI activists arrested in Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
September 27, 2022 21:21 IST

The Police arrested four PFI/SDPI in Gogi (P) and Gogi (K) villages under Gogi police station limits in Shahapur taluk on Tuesday, on suspicion of disturbing public peace and conducted enquiry. Later, they released three among them after booking a case under Section 107 of CrPC. However, one activist has been produced before the local court which sent him for judicial custody till October 10 as he was booked under Section 151 CrPC along with Section 107 CrPC.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, in a release, stated that Bandenawaz S/o Chandpasha Sowdagar, 29, native of Gogi (P) village, Shaikh Anwar S/o Abdul Gani Mulla, 26, and Mohammad Hasim Patel S/o Jahangeer Patel, 25, both from Gogi (K) village were held on suspect that they may create public disturbance and released after enquiry. But, Mohammad Mahiboob Jarman S/o Rasool Sab Jarman, 32, native of Gogi (P) village was sent to judicial custody on suspicion that he may lead the PFI organisation to disturb the public peace. Presently, he is at sub-jail in Shorapur, he added. 

