Four persons rescued as house collapse in Belagavi

16 August 2020 02:16 IST

Police and fire and emergency personnel rescued four persons who were caught inside an old house, a portion of which collapsed in Gondhalli Galli in the old city in Belagavi on Saturday night.

The old house with mud walls and black roof tiles collapsed on Saturday night. The walls had weakened due to the continued rainfall, police said. A tailoring shop attached to the front wall of the house collapsed. This led to caving in of a door and a window. Four persons who were inside the house could not come out.

Police and fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot when a neighbour called the police control room. They broke open another section of the wall and rescued the inmates. They are all out of danger, a police officer said.

