Four persons placed under quarantine in Hassan

The Hassan district administration has placed under quarantine four people, including two employees of a pharmaceutical company based in Nanjangud, where an employee was found infected with COVID-19. The two employees, native of Hassan, had recently returned home.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press briefing here on Monday, said there were reports that 10 people, native of Hassan, were working in the company. The taluk-level teams, working to control the spread of the infection, traced one employee in Belur taluk. He had returned to his native place on March 19. The officials have put him, his wife and son in a quarantine centre near Halebidu.

Another employee of the same company had returned to his native place in Arsikere taluk on March 25. He has also been kept in an isolation ward at Arsikere hospital. None of them has shown symptoms of COVID-19 so far, the officer said.

So far no positive cases have been reported in the district. All 33 samples tested in the district reported negative for the iinfection.

Market place

The administration has taken measures to shift the market place to three new places – new KSRTC bus stand, city bus stand and the district stadium. Markings have been done in these places to place shopkeepers at a distance from each other. The consumers also could purchase things keeping social distance with others.

Police action

The police have taken action against those who came out of their houses and were found roaming. Their vehicles were seized and cases were booked against them for violating the lockdown regulations. Shops selling milk and vegetables were open only for two hours today.

SP R. Srinivasa Gowda and ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh were present at the press conference.