Four persons of a family died in a road accident in Konnur near Navalgund in Dharwad district on Sunday (August 18, 2024) morning.

Rudrappa Angadi (55), his wife Rajeshwari (45), Aishwarya (16), and Vijay (12) , all from Haveri died when their car rammed into a KSRTC bus.

The bus was going from Ilkal to Hubbali and the car was going to Kallapur from Haveri.

All the victims died on the spot. A case has been registered.