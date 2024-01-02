Four persons killed in road accident in Hunsur

January 02, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Four persons were killed while six others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a four-wheeled utility vehicle in Hunsur town on Tuesday, January 2.

Police said the KSRTC’s electric bus, which originated from Virajpet and was on its way to Bengaluru, crashed into the four-wheeler transporting labourers from H.D. Kote to a ginger field in Periyapatna.

Out of the nine persons travelling in the four-wheeler, a total of four persons including the driver died while the remaining five suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital and were declared out of danger.

The deceased have been identified as Manu, 28, a resident of Dammanakatte, who was driving the four-wheeler, Lokesh, 35, Rajesh, 38, and Somesh, 40, all residents of Jiara village in H.D. Kote taluk.

A total of 30 passengers were travelling in the KSRTC bus when the accident took place. The driver of the KSRTC bus was injured in the accident while the passengers were safe, said police officials.

According to sources, the accident took place near the RTO circle in Hunsur town on Tuesday morning. The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the labourer’s bodies was mangled inside the four-wheeler while the other bodies were thrown onto the road.

The KSRTC bus was damaged near the driver’s seat, causing injuries to the driver.

The Hunsur Town Police reached the spot soon after and shifted the injured to the hospital and the dead to the mortuary in Hunsur.

A case has also been registered in the regard.

The KSRTC officials arranged an alternative bus for the passengers, who were made to alight from the bus involved in the accident, to reach their destination.

