Four persons killed in car-MUV collision

HUBBALLI

25 November 2020 15:34 IST

Four persons who were proceeding in car to Halaga in Uttar Kannada district for treatment were killed on the spot in an accident near Annigeri in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

The head-on collision between the car and a multi-utility vehicle occurred at Kondikoppa Cross near Annigeri town on Wednesday morning. Three persons including the driver of the MUV were injured.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased have been identified as Sannagangamma, Nagamma, Hanumanthu and Iranna, all residents of Vittal Nagar of Manvi in Raichur district. The driver of the MUV, Mallappa Giddanavar, was injured severely. Sanneeranna and Laxmi who were in the car have survived with injuries.

According preliminary reports, the accident was caused reportedly due to the negligence of the MUV driver. Annigeri police have registered a case. All the injured have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.