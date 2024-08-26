ADVERTISEMENT

Four people arrested for hunting spotted deer in Sakrebailu range in Shivamogga

Published - August 26, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sakrebailu Wildlife Range Forest officials in Shivamogga district arrested four people on charges of hunting two spotted deer in Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary near Shivamogga on Monday.

The arrested are Kiran, 29, Harish, 27, of Hosakoppa, Arun Naik, 33; and Manja Naik, 40, of Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk. Two more people, Ravi, 45, and Vasanth Naik, 30, of Ayanur, are absconding. The officials seized the carcasses of two spotted deer, a knife, a head torch, and pellets from the arrested. The absconding is said to have fled with the country-made gun used to hunt wild animals.

The forest watchers on night patrol heard the sound of a bullet firing on Sunday night in the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary area. Later, they could trace the accused and arrest them. The arrested were remanded to judicial custody on Monday, according to the officers.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prasanna Krishna Patagar and Assistant Conservator of Forests Suresh B. Sakrebailu Wildlife  Range Forest Officer Vinay J.R., Deputy Range Forest Officer Sathish K.M, forest watcher Manjunath and others involved in the operation.



