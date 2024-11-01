GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four pedestrians die in three separate accidents in Hassan

Published - November 01, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Four pedestrians, including two members of a family, died in three separate accidents in Hassan district on Thursday.

Kumar, 38, of Muddanayakana Halli in Alur taluk, and his daughter Kavya, 12, died after they were hit by a car near SDM Ayurveda College on B.M. Road in Hassan around 11.40 p.m. Kumar and his family members were on the way to a relative’s place at Vijaya Nagar after visiting Hasanamba Temple when a car hit them from behind. The father and daughter succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kumar’s mother Puttamma suffered serious injuries. The Hassan Traffic Police have registered the case.

Manjunath of Nyamanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk died after he was hit by a bike near Hangarahalli. He breathed his last on the way to a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. His son Paramesh filed the complaint with Holenarasipur Town Police.

In another incident, Venkatesh, a native of Basavarajapura near Halebidu in Belur taluk, died after he was hit by a car. Venkatesh had been staying at his farm at Ballur, where he had cultivated ginger. A car hit him while he was on the way to his farm after a visit to Navilehalli around 6 p.m. on Thursday. He died on the spot. His son Manju has filed a complaint with Belur police.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:54 pm IST

