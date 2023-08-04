HamberMenu
Four officials of Whitefield CEN police station suspended

August 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four police officials of Whitefield Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station including its inspector, who now have a FIR in Kerala over bribery allegations, have been suspended from service pending inquiry. City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda suspended them from service Thursday night, sources said. 

Whitefield CEN police station Inspector Shivaprakash and three other personnel attached with the station - head constables Vijay Kumar and Shivani, and constable Sandesh, all of whom are suspended now, had been to Kerala to investigate a cyber crime case involving cryptocurrency. They tracked down alleged suspects Naushad, Nikhil, and Akhil and allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh bribe to let them go from the case. However, they complained to the local police, who registered an FIR against the four police officials, interrogated them and let them go on the condition that they appear for inquiry when called. 

