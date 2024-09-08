GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four of family suffer burns in fire accident in Dharwad district

Published - September 08, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family suffered burns in a fire accident in Rottigawad near Kundgol of Dharwad district on Sunday.

Fortythree-year-old Siddalingaiah Hiremath, his 35-year-old wife Vishal Hiremath, 17-year-old Sripadaiah Hiremath and Nirmal Hiremath suffered burns in an accidental fire in their house.

Their relatives told the police that the fire was caused by a leakage from the domestic gas cylinder. Investigation is on.

The police said that portions of the house suffered damage.

The injured have been admitted to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi.

A case has been registered at the Kundgol Police Station.

