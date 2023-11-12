Four of family stabbed to death in Karnataka

November 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Mangaluru

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant at Kemmannu in Udupi district on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Police, a masked man forcibly entered the house and brutally attacked Hasina (46) and her three children aged 23, 21 and 12. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital.

Sources said the victim’s husband is working in the Gulf. Udupi District Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar visited the scene of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motive behind the murders is yet to be known. Further investigations are on, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT