Four of family from Raichur killed in road accident near Mecca

February 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family from Raichur were killed and another suffered serious injuries in a road accident at a place near Mecca in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were all residents of Dwaraka Nagar in Raichur and went to Mecca on February 14 for a holy trip.

According to sources, they all were on their way to Medina when their bus collided with a container truck.

The deceased have been identified as 53-year-old Shafi Sulled, his 45-year-old wife Siraj Begum, his 20-year-old daughter Shifa and his 64-year-old mother Baby Jan.

Shafi Sulled’s son Sameer, who suffered injuries, has been admitted in a hospital in neighbouring Dubai, Raichur Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil told The Hindu over phone.

Quoting sources as saying, the Superintendent of Police said that the last rites of the dead will be carried out in Mecca.

Shafi Sulled was working as a personal assistant of the Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur.

