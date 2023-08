Four of family die in road accident

August 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Four members of a family died in a road accident in Mallapur near Chitradurga on Sunday.

The four, 36-year-old Sanganabasappa, 29-year-old Rekhansha, 26-year-old Bheemashankar and eight-year-old Agasthya, died when their car rammed a lorry from the rear.

Two children, three-year-old Adarsha and five-year-old Anvika, have suffered injuries.

The dead were all from Kudri Salawadgi village in Vijayapura district. They were going to Chikkamagaluru from Vijayapura.

Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram visited the spot.

