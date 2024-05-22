Four persons of a family were found dead in their house, due to suspected LPG cylinder leak, at Yarganahalli in Mysuru, Karnataka, on May 22.

The deceased are Kumaraswamy, 45, his wife Manjula, 39, and their children Archana, 19, and Swathi, 17. They had been to Chikkamagalur to attend the wedding of a relative. They retired for the night on their return to Mysuru on May 20.

The incident came to light on May 22 as Kumaraswamy did not receive calls made by the relatives whom they had visited a few days earlier. His relatives requested their contacts and friends in Mysuru to ascertain the well-being of Kumaraswamy.

Two of them — Vignesh and Bharat — went to Kumaraswamy’s house. They found the door closed from inside. On forcing open a window, they discovered the four bodies.

Senior police officials, including Commissioner Ramesh Bhanot, who visited the spot, suspect LPG cylinder leak led to asphyxiation, as the house lacked proper ventilation.

Kumaraswamy made a living by laundering and pressing clothes. He used an iron box, which was connected to an LPG cylinder for heating. The room in which the bodies were found was small. Besides, the window was closed, which may have aggravated the effect of the gas leak.

The Commissioner said the house measured 10x20 sqft. It had small windows, which were closed.

The police and the personnel from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), who visited the spot, were greeted by a pungent smell of gas and putrid smell of decomposing bodies. Based on the condition of the bodies, police suspect that Kumaraswamy and his family had died on May 20 night.

The Commissioner said there were three cylinders in the room. Police suspect that only one of them had leaked.

The bodies were shifted to K.R. Hospital for post-mortem.

Alanahalli police registered a case and are investigating.