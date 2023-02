February 26, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Hassan

Four members of a family, including two children, died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were riding on hit a truck parked near Karehalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday night.

Lokesh Chari and his wife Laxmi were riding a two-wheeler along with their two children, on Nuggehalli-Tiptur Road when they met with the accident. Lokesh Chari hit the truck, resulting in the death of four.

Nuggehalli Police arrived on the scene and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.