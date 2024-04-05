Four nominations filed for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency rejected

April 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of four nominations filed for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency were rejected during scrutiny held on Friday.

A total of 28 candidates had filed their nominations to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency till the last date of nominations on Thursday.

During scrutiny held on Friday, the nomination papers of four candidates, all independents, were rejected, leaving 24 candidates in the fray including BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress party’s M. Lakshmana.

Mandya

Meanwhile, the nomination papers filed by eight candidates for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency were rejected during scrutiny on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Election Officer of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, the nomination papers of a total of 19 candidates were found to be in order and they will remain in the fray for the elections scheduled to be held on April 26.

The nominations filed for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency that had been rejected had been filed by H. Narayana, Shamulinge Gowda, Satish Kumar, Krishna G., Arun Kumar T.V., L.D. Nandish, Chikkaiah, and Indukumar M., all of whom had entered the fray as independent candidates.

The nomination papers of 19 candidates including JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy and Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda were found valid.

Chamarajanagar

The nomination papers filed by three candidates for Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha segment were rejected during scrutiny on Friday.

According to the Election Officer of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment, a total of 25 candidates had filed their nominations for the April 26 elections for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. Out of them, the nomination papers of 22 candidates were found to be in order.

The rejected nominations had been filed by independent candidates Gurulingaiah and C. Raju, besides Chamadasaiah, who had filed his nomination papers as a candidate of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Karnataka).

The 22 candidates, whose papers were found to be valid, included BJP’s S. Balaraju and Congress party’s Sunil Bose.