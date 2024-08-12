GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four new courses in 45 colleges in coming academic year in State

Published - August 12, 2024 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has said that four new courses will be started in 45 colleges across the State in the coming academic year to enhance knowledge and skills of students across a diverse range of subjects.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Dr. Sudhakar said that 1,500 students will get admissions in courses such as Bachelor of Commerce in Logistics, e-Commerce and Retail Management, Banking and Finance under Sector Skill Councils.

The government is planning to amend the Karnataka State Universities Act in order to address quality of education, teaching for excellence, to encourage research works and to adopt the latest teaching and learning mechanisms.

The objective of the amendment is to introduce performance-based tenure for Vice-Chancellors and bring in more transparency in administration and also set some criteria for the appointment of syndicate members, he added.

Expressing displeasure over the increasing number of universities, Dr. Sudhakar clarified that the government has no plans to establish new universities in the State as of now. And, instead, will focus on research and quality education in the existing universities.

He expressed that it is difficult to allocate funds for the newly formed universities and reiterated that there is no point in starting a university for each district.

