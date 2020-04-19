Four new Coronavirus cases take Mysuru tally to 62

Four new cases on Sunday have taken the Mysuru active COVID-19 tally to 62 out of 84 positive cases reported till date.
Of the four cases, two are linked to the Nanjangud cluster and two others are connected to Tabligi Jamaat. Earlier, eight Jamaat members had tested positive and their numbers had now risen to ten.
With the two cases linked to Jubilant Generics Limited, Nanjangud, one is the contact of P-52, who had been source of infection to many of his contacts who had tested positive since last few days, and the other one is P-319.
In midday bulletin on COVID-19, it was disclosed that P-385 (a 46-year-old man) and P-386 (a 20-year-old man) had travel history to Delhi.
