Four murdered over property, nine held

In a ghastly incident, four brothers of a family were brutally hacked to death over a family feud in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district. The police have arrested nine persons of the accused.

The deceased were identified as Hanamath Mudaraddi (45), Basavaraj Mudaraddi (37), Ishwar Mudaraddi (35) and Mallu Mudaraddi (33), all brothers.

The ghastly incident took place in Madhurakandi village in Jamkhandi taluk on Saturday. According to sources, there was a property dispute between Mudaraddi and Putani families and a quarrel broke out between the two families on Saturday after one of the members of Mudaraddi family was attacked by members of the Putani family.

Subsequently, other members of the two families joined the quarrel, during which members of the Putani family hacked to death four men of the Mudaraddi family with lethal weapons.

The police soon rushed to the village and arrested nine of the 12 accused in the case.

According to police sources, Nandish, Nagappa, Parappa, Shivanand, Irappa, Shankar, Ambavva, Rukmavva, Malashree, Sundanda, Prema and Channabasappa Nidoni of the Putani family were said to be involved in the crime.

The Jamkhandi Rural Police have registered a case.