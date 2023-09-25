HamberMenu
Four more spotted deer die at BBP

September 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four more spotted deer have succumbed at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) taking the total death toll to 18.

BBP received 37 spotted deer housed in St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru on August 17. According to BBP Executive Director, A.V. Surya Sen, the animals were anaemic and suffering from liver dysfunction before being shifted to BBP.

“Blood sample analysis of animals have revealed that they are suffering from bacterial infection leading to the death of 14 animals showing hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis during post-mortem examination,” Mr. Sen said in a statement.

Following the death of 14 animals, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had visited BBP on September 21 to review the situation.

“Following the meeting, the forest minister advised to step up the measures to be taken to improve the condition of the suffering animals. Despite the critical veterinary care, four animals have succumbed to death due to infection since September 21 till date. All necessary care and attention is provided to the remaining quarantined animals through trained veterinarians,” Mr. Sen said.

In addition to the death of deer, seven leopard cubs have also died recently at BBP after being infected by Feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease.

