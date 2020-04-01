Four more new cases: total number touches 105

Four persons including two more from Nanjangud have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number to 105.
This number includes three deaths and nine persons who were discharged.
The new cases include two residents of Nanjangud aged 37 and 27 years, who are working in the same pharmaceutical company as the first case who has tested positive. They have been isolated in the designated hospital in Mysuru.
A 33-year-old resident of Bengaluru, who is a contact of another case in Nanjangud, and a 24 year old have also tested positive.
Meanwhile, medical colleges in Karnataka (government, private & deemed / private university medical college) have been asked to work in coordination with the respective district authorities. The colleges have also been asked to utilise the services of Community Medicine faculty for community-based activities and for planning at district and taluk level.
