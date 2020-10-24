Four more deaths in Hassan

Four people died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Friday, increasing the toll to 413. Also, 109 fresh cases of the infection were reported on the day. With this, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 23,909. Among the infected, 21,566 have recovered from the infection and 1,930 are under treatment. As many as 39 people are being treated in ICUs.

Among the cases reported on the day, 18 are from Channarayapatna, seven from Alur, 44 from Hassan, four from Holenarasipur, 15 from Arkalgud, six from Belur, eight from Sakleshpur, six from Arsikere and one from another district.