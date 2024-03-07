Four more cases of KFD reported on Thursday

March 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Four more cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease were reported in the state on Thursday. Of them, two were reported in Uttara Kannada district and one each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

With that, the total number of cases reported this year increased to 160. Among them, 117 have been discharged after recovery. Nine people died due to the viral infection, and 34 are under treatment.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has asked the people in the KFD-affected areas to consult the doctors if they develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain. The infection spreads through ticks in forest areas. Those who enter forests to graze cattle or collect firewood are vulnerable to the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.