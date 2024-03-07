GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four more cases of KFD reported on Thursday

March 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Four more cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease were reported in the state on Thursday. Of them, two were reported in Uttara Kannada district and one each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

With that, the total number of cases reported this year increased to 160. Among them, 117 have been discharged after recovery. Nine people died due to the viral infection, and 34 are under treatment.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has asked the people in the KFD-affected areas to consult the doctors if they develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain. The infection spreads through ticks in forest areas. Those who enter forests to graze cattle or collect firewood are vulnerable to the disease.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.