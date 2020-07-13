Four more arrested inattempt-to-murder case

YADGIR

13 July 2020 19:23 IST

Yadgir Police on Monday arrested four more suspected contract killers in connection with a case of an attempt on the life of the leader of opposition in the zilla panchayat Marlingappa Karnal.

The police on July 4 arrested five persons suspected to be involved in the offence.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said in a release that Mahesh, Manjunath and Manas Naidu, all three from Mysuru, and Amaresh from Gonal village in Raichur district were arrested by a special team led by Circle Inspector of Police Sharanagouda Nyamannavar.

The team picked up three accused in Mysuru and the fourth one at Seventh Mile Cross on the outskirts of Raichur city. All the accused were produced before court which sent them to judicial custody, Mr. Sonawane said.

Mr. Sonawane said that a car which was said to be used in the crime was also seized.

On June, 24, a gang attacked Mr. Karnal with lethal weapons on a stretch of road leading to Hemareddy Mallamma Nagar near Buddha Basava Nagar on Yadgir-Chittapur Main Road. Mr. Karnal received injuries on his left hand, shoulder and other parts of the body. He was immediately shifted to the district general hospital and later, rushed to Kalaburagi. Now, he is recovering.

Mr. Sonawane said that the police are looking for more persons said to be involved in the case.