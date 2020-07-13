Four more arrested inattempt-to-murder case

Yadgir Police on Monday arrested four more suspected contract killers in connection with a case of an attempt on the life of the leader of opposition in the zilla panchayat Marlingappa Karnal.
The police on July 4 arrested five persons suspected to be involved in the offence.
Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said in a release that Mahesh, Manjunath and Manas Naidu, all three from Mysuru, and Amaresh from Gonal village in Raichur district were arrested by a special team led by Circle Inspector of Police Sharanagouda Nyamannavar.
The team picked up three accused in Mysuru and the fourth one at Seventh Mile Cross on the outskirts of Raichur city. All the accused were produced before court which sent them to judicial custody, Mr. Sonawane said.
Mr. Sonawane said that a car which was said to be used in the crime was also seized.
On June, 24, a gang attacked Mr. Karnal with lethal weapons on a stretch of road leading to Hemareddy Mallamma Nagar near Buddha Basava Nagar on Yadgir-Chittapur Main Road. Mr. Karnal received injuries on his left hand, shoulder and other parts of the body. He was immediately shifted to the district general hospital and later, rushed to Kalaburagi. Now, he is recovering.
Mr. Sonawane said that the police are looking for more persons said to be involved in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath