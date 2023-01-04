ADVERTISEMENT

Four more arrested in KPTCL exam scam

January 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

With the Belagavi Police arresting four people accused of malpractice in the KPTCL assistant’s examination scam, the total number of arrests has gone up to 45.

The police said that the accused are 21-year-old Vaishnavi Balappa, 24-year-old Sudharani Hoovappa, 27-year-old Aishwarya Bagewadi and 27-year-old Basavaraj Havadi who were arrested on Tuesday.

They are all facing the charge of using electronic devices, micro chips, mobile phones and other devices or equipment in the examination hall with an intention to cheat.

While some of the 45 arrested so far are candidates, others are accused of helping them cheat in the examination.

