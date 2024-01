January 25, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Haveri District Police have arrested four more people in connection with the moral policing and gang-rape case in Nakara Kattari near Hangal, taking the total number of arrests to 18.

The police said that Irfan Onikeri, Asif Pyamkhan and Muzamil Imusabannavar and Mohammad Saif were arrested on Thursday.

Mohammad Saif was arrested from KIMS Hubballi Hospital where he was treated for a road accident injury.

