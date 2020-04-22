Four-month-old among nine new cases

Nine new cases — including a four-month-old baby from Kalaburagi and the mother — have been detected on Wednesday taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the State to 427.

The baby is the youngest patient to date in Karnataka.

Among the new cases, while five are from Kalaburgi, two each have been reported from Bengaluru Urban and Nanjangud, Mysuru.

Of the Kalaburagi cases, one has Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), and the remaining four are contacts of previous positive patients.

Of the two positive cases from Bengaluru Urban district, which had not reported any cases for the last three days, one is a 54-year-old labourer from Bommanahalli slum, who has no contact or travel history.

“This person reported with SARI symptoms and has tested positive. We have identified his 24 primary contacts and 50 secondary contacts. Further contact tracing is on,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

Addressing presspersons on Wednesday, the Minister said a total of 3,279 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Rapid antibody tests

Even as the validation of the rapid antibody blood-based test strips is under way at NIMHANS, the Health Department has decided to wait for a “green signal” from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before taking a call on using the strips, said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

Following reports about the poor accuracy of the rapid test strips, the ICMR has asked all States to hold on for two days. The validation is likely to be completed on Thursday.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has directed Surveillance Officers of all States to formulate patient data privacy norms.

“Personally identifiable data should be shared with discretion and strict privacy should be ensured,” stated a NCDC circular. In another circular, the Director has exempted government employees, who are pregnant and those with children aged less than a year, from COVID-19 duties.

The services of such employees can be used for non-COVID duties.

A State-level technical expert committee has recommended that cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and SARI, which have got similar symptoms like COVID-19, should be screened at the initial stages of symptoms so that morbidity and mortality due to COVID- 19 can be arrested in the community.