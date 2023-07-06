HamberMenu
Four minor boys taken into custody for sexual assault on nine-year-old girl in Kalaburagi

July 06, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of four minor boys is said to have molested a nine-year-old girl in Kalaburagi at noon on Wednesday.

Following a complaint by the girl’s father, a case has been registered in the Kalaburagi Women Police Station.

According to the complaint, two boys took the girl to the terrace of a nearby house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and committed the crime initially. And, later, two more boys of the same age joined them and they too sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light after the minor girl complained of pain in her private parts and revealed the lewd act. When the girl’s father reached the terrace in a bid to catch the accused, the minor boys fled the place. The girl had no clue about their identity.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

The police later said that the four children in conflict with law were taken into custody and produced before a court.

