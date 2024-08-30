Four members of family with origins in Gokak killed in road accident in Oman

Four members of a family with origins in Gokak were killed in a road accident in the Sultanate of Oman recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Pavankumar Mayappa Tahsildar, Vijaya Mayappa Tahsildar, Pooja Mayappa Tahsildar and Adishesh Basavaraj.

The accident occurred when they were travelling from Salalah in Oman to Muscat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car they were travelling in reportedly lost control and rammed a truck, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

According to media reports, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Also, another person has been injured in the accident.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadade has said that the Indian High Commission in Oman has confirmed that the deceased were of Gokak origin and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Haima Hospital.

Mr. Kadadi has said that he has requested Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to help the family in bringing back the bodies to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.