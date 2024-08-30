ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of family with origins in Gokak killed in road accident in Oman

Updated - August 30, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family with origins in Gokak were killed in a road accident in the Sultanate of Oman recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Pavankumar Mayappa Tahsildar, Vijaya Mayappa Tahsildar, Pooja Mayappa Tahsildar and Adishesh Basavaraj.

The accident occurred when they were travelling from Salalah in Oman to Muscat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car they were travelling in reportedly lost control and rammed a truck, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to media reports, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Also, another person has been injured in the accident.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadade has said that the Indian High Commission in Oman has confirmed that the deceased were of Gokak origin and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Haima Hospital.

Mr. Kadadi has said that he has requested Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to help the family in bringing back the bodies to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US