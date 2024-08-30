GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four members of family with origins in Gokak killed in road accident in Oman

Updated - August 30, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family with origins in Gokak were killed in a road accident in the Sultanate of Oman recently.

The deceased have been identified as Pavankumar Mayappa Tahsildar, Vijaya Mayappa Tahsildar, Pooja Mayappa Tahsildar and Adishesh Basavaraj.

The accident occurred when they were travelling from Salalah in Oman to Muscat.

The car they were travelling in reportedly lost control and rammed a truck, resulting in the vehicle catching fire.

According to media reports, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Also, another person has been injured in the accident.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadade has said that the Indian High Commission in Oman has confirmed that the deceased were of Gokak origin and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Haima Hospital.

Mr. Kadadi has said that he has requested Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to help the family in bringing back the bodies to India.

