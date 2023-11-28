Four-member committee constituted to inspect rice stock and godown premises in misuse of PDS grain case

November 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has constituted a four-member committee to inspect rice stock and also the godown premises of Karnataka Agricultural Produce Cooperative and Marketing Society from where 6,000 quintals of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system went missing during audit by officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Tahsildar of Shahapur.

In an order, Dr. Susheela said that the committee has been constituted as per instructions issued by the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Department. The committee has been directed to submit a report in two days, she added.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Hampanna Sajjan, Chief Accounts Officer of Zilla Panchayat Venkatesh, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies B.S. Manturu and Assistant Director of APMC Mahadevappa Chabnur are on the newly constituted committee.

It may be recalled that Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Bheemaraya filed a case against Shivappa Mallappa Surpur, Shivaraj Gundappa Halagera, the Administrative Committee of TAPCMS and others in the Shahapur Police Station seeking action against them for misusing the rice for personal gain.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said that the police will conduct investigation based on the report to be submitted by the committee.

