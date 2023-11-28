ADVERTISEMENT

Four-member committee constituted to inspect rice stock and godown premises in misuse of PDS grain case

November 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has constituted a four-member committee to inspect rice stock and also the godown premises of Karnataka Agricultural Produce Cooperative and Marketing Society from where 6,000 quintals of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system went missing during audit by officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Tahsildar of Shahapur.

In an order, Dr. Susheela said that the committee has been constituted as per instructions issued by the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Department. The committee has been directed to submit a report in two days, she added.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Hampanna Sajjan, Chief Accounts Officer of Zilla Panchayat Venkatesh, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies B.S. Manturu and Assistant Director of APMC Mahadevappa Chabnur are on the newly constituted committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Bheemaraya filed a case against Shivappa Mallappa Surpur, Shivaraj Gundappa Halagera, the Administrative Committee of TAPCMS and others in the Shahapur Police Station seeking action against them for misusing the rice for personal gain.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said that the police will conduct investigation based on the report to be submitted by the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US