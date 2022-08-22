Four manual scavengers found in Vijayanagara district

ADVERTISEMENT

In a survey conducted between December 10 and 18, 2021, in the jurisdictions of eight urban local bodies (ULBs), four manual scavengers were found, said Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Sravan said that two were in Hosapete and the other two were in Kudligi. The remaining six ULBs had no manual scavengers, he added.

As per the information provided by the authorities, the commissioners and chief executive officers of the local bodies had issued a statement on manual scavengers on May 2, 2022, and sought objections, if any, from the public within 15 day and they received none.

“The process of rehabilitation of manual scavengers commences with identifying them. The district administration shall provide them with all necessary support.” Mr. Sravan told The Hindu later in the day.