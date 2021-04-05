Karnataka

Four-lane road work to be completed soon

Special Correspondent Hassan 05 April 2021 22:53 IST
Updated: 05 April 2021 22:53 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said the four-lane road work connecting Shivamogga and Tumakuru would be completed soon. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has enhanced the estimated cost of the project to ₹6,397.47 crore.

In a press release issued in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Raghavendra said the project involved the construction of five big bridges, 66 railway overbridges and seven by-pass roads. The project would ease the travel towards the Malnad region from Bengaluru.

During his recent meeting with the Union Minister, Mr. Raghavendra said he had submitted a request seeking additional ₹1,796.24 crore for the project. The Minister had agreed and fulfilled the demand. “I thank the Union Minister for his response to our request”, he said.

