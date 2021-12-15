Four-lane road from Bilikere to Holenarsipur sought

There is a glimmer of hope for regular commuters and motorists traversing between Mysuru and Hassan of better road and improved connectivity in the days ahead.

While the existing road from Hassan to Yedegowdanahalli near Holenarsipur has a four-lane stretch, there on it is a two- lane stretch till K.R.Nagar Road-Mysuru-Madikeri Road junction near Bilikere where the highway again has a four-lane stretch.

Hence Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has urged the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to modify the existing road to convert it into a four-lane stretch from Yedegowdanahalli to Bilikere for ease of travel and uniformity of roads. Mr. Simha has also indicated that Mr. Gadkari had agreed to his proposals and has thanked him for it in a release.

He said the existing road was also not in conformity with the traffic density and if converted to a four-lane stretch, would provide better connectivity to places of tourist importance besides ensuring safety. The vehicular density of the current road was 11,000 PCU (Passenger Car Unit) and warranted an upgradation.

Mr. Simha also wanted the approval of the alignment of the highway declared in principle as an NH from Channarayapatna-Holenarsipur-Arkalgud-Kodlipet-Madikeri-Virajpet-Makkuta on the Karnataka-Kerala border. Seeking an improvement to the corridor and approval of the alignment Mr. Simha said that alignment plan was submitted in 2018. He said the movement of freight from Kodagu to other regions was affected and this had affected the economy of the hilly district and so he wanted the works to be expedited.