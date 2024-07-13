Four killed, three injured in road accident in Haveri

Four persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in lost control and hit a roadside tree in Haveri district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred at Hanumarahalli in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district. The deceased have been identified as Neelapppa Mulimani, 23, and Sudip Koti, 19, Shivanagouda Yallanagoudra, 20, and Kalmesh Manoji, 26, of Bevinahalli in Savanur taluk.

The four, along with three others, had left their village on Saturday morning and were heading to Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district. While one was killed on the spot, another died at Shiggaon taluk hospital. Two others who were shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment succumbed to the injuries.

According to the police, the inhabitants reportedly lost control of the car which hit a roadside tree and then fell into a ditch. The injured have been admitted to Shiggaon government hospital. The Shiggaon Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.