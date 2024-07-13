GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed, three injured in road accident in Haveri

Published - July 13, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in lost control and hit a roadside tree in Haveri district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Hanumarahalli in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district. The deceased have been identified as Neelapppa Mulimani, 23, and Sudip Koti, 19, Shivanagouda Yallanagoudra, 20, and Kalmesh Manoji, 26, of Bevinahalli in Savanur taluk.

The four, along with three others, had left their village on Saturday morning and were heading to Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district. While one was killed on the spot, another died at Shiggaon taluk hospital. Two others who were shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment succumbed to the injuries.

According to the police, the inhabitants reportedly lost control of the car which hit a roadside tree and then fell into a ditch. The injured have been admitted to Shiggaon government hospital. The Shiggaon Police have registered a case.

Karnataka / Hubli / road accident / death / police / Belgaum / hospital and clinic

