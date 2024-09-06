Four killed, three injured in bike accident in Vijayapura district

Four youngsters were killed in a road accident at Kuntoji village in Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

Ningaraj Choudhari, 22, who rode his bike in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into a crowd of youth walking on the road, the police said. Three of the victims- Anil Kainoor, 22, Kumar Pyati, 18, and Rayappa Bagewadi, 24, died on the spot. The bike rider also bled to death.

Shahed Hungund, Prashant, and Hanumant sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The rider failed to control the 200 cc heavy duty bike, the police said. They are investigating if he was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.