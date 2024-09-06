GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed, three injured in bike accident in Vijayapura district

Published - September 06, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four youngsters were killed in a road accident at Kuntoji village in Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

Ningaraj Choudhari, 22, who rode his bike in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into a crowd of youth walking on the road, the police said. Three of the victims- Anil Kainoor, 22, Kumar Pyati, 18, and Rayappa Bagewadi, 24, died on the spot. The bike rider also bled to death.

Shahed Hungund, Prashant, and Hanumant sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The rider failed to control the 200 cc heavy duty bike, the police said. They are investigating if he was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.