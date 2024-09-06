Four killed, three injured in bike accident in Vijayapura district

Four youngsters were killed in a road accident at Kuntoji village in Vijayapura district on Thursday night.

Ningaraj Choudhari, 22, who rode his bike in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into a crowd of youth walking on the road, the police said. Three of the victims- Anil Kainoor, 22, Kumar Pyati, 18, and Rayappa Bagewadi, 24, died on the spot. The bike rider also bled to death.

Shahed Hungund, Prashant, and Hanumant sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The rider failed to control the 200 cc heavy duty bike, the police said. They are investigating if he was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered.