ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed, six injured as MUV heading to Tirupati overturns near Ranebennur in Karnataka

Published - May 24, 2024 01:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

According to the statement given by one of the injured persons, the driver lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of tourist vehicles. Three families from Haveri were travelling to Tirupati in the multi-utility vehicle that overturned near Ranebennur around midnight on May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Four persons died and six were injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying three families from Haveri to Tirupati, for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, overturned near Ranebennur in Haveri district of Karnataka on May 23 midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred near Hale Antaravalli Underpass when the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, resulting in the MUV overturning and ending up in the service road.

Such was the impact of the accident that three persons were killed on the spot while one passed away at a hospital in Ranebennur. Two injured persons are being treated at Ranebennur while four others were shifted to Davangere for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased are Suresh Veerappa Jaadi, 48, Aishwarya Irappa Barki, 22, Chetana Samangadi, 7, and Pavitra Prabhuraj Samangadi, 28, all residents of Ashwini Nagar in Haveri. The Jaadi, Samangadi and Barki families had left Haveri on May 23 around 11 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the statement given by Honnappa Barki, who is among the injured, the driver Channaveeresh Jaadi lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off, resulting in the MUV going off the road and overturning. Soon after the accident, drivers of other vehicles passing by helped shift the injured persons to a hospital.

Ranebennur Traffic Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US