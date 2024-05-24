Four persons died and six were injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying three families from Haveri to Tirupati, for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, overturned near Ranebennur in Haveri district of Karnataka on May 23 midnight.

The accident occurred near Hale Antaravalli Underpass when the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, resulting in the MUV overturning and ending up in the service road.

Such was the impact of the accident that three persons were killed on the spot while one passed away at a hospital in Ranebennur. Two injured persons are being treated at Ranebennur while four others were shifted to Davangere for further treatment.

The deceased are Suresh Veerappa Jaadi, 48, Aishwarya Irappa Barki, 22, Chetana Samangadi, 7, and Pavitra Prabhuraj Samangadi, 28, all residents of Ashwini Nagar in Haveri. The Jaadi, Samangadi and Barki families had left Haveri on May 23 around 11 p.m.

According to the statement given by Honnappa Barki, who is among the injured, the driver Channaveeresh Jaadi lost control of the vehicle after he dozed off, resulting in the MUV going off the road and overturning. Soon after the accident, drivers of other vehicles passing by helped shift the injured persons to a hospital.

Ranebennur Traffic Police have registered a case.