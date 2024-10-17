GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed on the spot, three injured in road accident in Kalaburagi

Published - October 17, 2024 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as four people, including two women, died on the spot and four were injured in a road accident involving a lorry, a car and a motorbike near Hasnapur village on Kalaburagi-Jewargi Road in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Raghavendra, 30-year-old Mujahid, 45-year-old Hussain Bi and 50-year-old Maula Bi. They were in the car when the mishap occurred.

Two more passengers travelling in the car and a motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

The accident took place when the motorbike rider who was heading towards Chittapur town collided with the lorry. And, at the same time, when, in a bid to save the motorcyclist, the lorry driver slowed down, the car that was right behind the lorry rammed it.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital here.

Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. and a team of policemen attached to the Traffic Police Station-I visited the accident spot.

