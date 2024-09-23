GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed on the spot, seven injured as lightning strikes them in Yadgir district

In yet another such incident, 11 sheep die in R. Hosalli village under the Yadgir Rural Police limits

Published - September 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Four people, including three of a family, were killed and seven were injured when lightning struck them in Jinakeri Tanda of Yadgir district on Monday evening.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kishan Jadhav, 22-year-old Channu Jadhav and 28-year-old Sunibai Rathod, all from the same family, and 18-year-old Nenu Jadhav, all residents of Jinakeri Tanda.

The injured have been shifted to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) in Yadgir.

The district received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at around 4 p.m.

The mishap occurred when the victims were taking shelter under a tiny temple near the fields they were working in. Lightning directly struck the temple killing four on the spot, sources said.

A case has been registered in Yadgir Rural Police Station.

In yet another incident of lightning strike, 11 sheep were killed in R. Hosalli village under the Yadgir Rural Police limits.

Published - September 23, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.