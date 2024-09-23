Four killed on the spot, seven injured as lightning strikes them in Yadgir district

Four people, including three of a family, were killed and seven were injured when lightning struck them in Jinakeri Tanda of Yadgir district on Monday evening.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kishan Jadhav, 22-year-old Channu Jadhav and 28-year-old Sunibai Rathod, all from the same family, and 18-year-old Nenu Jadhav, all residents of Jinakeri Tanda.

The injured have been shifted to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) in Yadgir.

The district received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at around 4 p.m.

The mishap occurred when the victims were taking shelter under a tiny temple near the fields they were working in. Lightning directly struck the temple killing four on the spot, sources said.

A case has been registered in Yadgir Rural Police Station.

In yet another incident of lightning strike, 11 sheep were killed in R. Hosalli village under the Yadgir Rural Police limits.