Four killed in two road accidents in Raichur

Man washed away in Tungabhadra canal

Staff Reporter YADGIR
August 30, 2022 21:17 IST

The car that fell into the TLBC near Gudadur village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four people, including a woman, were killed and a man was washed away in a canal in two road accidents in Raichur district on Tuesday.

In one of the road accidents, 75-year-old Suryanarayan Rao and his 60-year-old wife Subbulakshmi were drowned, while their 40-year-old son Srinivas was washed away in the Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal (TLBC) when the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into the canal near Gudadur village in Maski taluk.

The police and local people retrieved the bodies of Suryanarayan Rao and Subbulakshmi. And, a search is on for Srinivas.

According to the police, the three were travelling from Sindhanur to Lingsugur when the accident occurred.

In the other road accident, two men were killed on the spot when their motorcycle collided with a government bus near Jawalagera village in Sindhanur taluk.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Shivanna and 52-year-old Chikkayya. They were travelling from Gudadanal to Gorebal village when the accident occurred.

Two cases have been registered in the Balaganur Police Station as the accidents occurred in this police limits.

