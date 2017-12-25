Four killed in two accidents in Tumakuru dt.

Four persons were killed and three were injured in two separate accidents in Tumakuru district on Sunday night and Monday.

Hanumantharaju (21) of Neelathahalli of Kunigal taluk and Dinesh (22) of Kolar district died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with a KSRTC bus going from Bengaluru to Puttur near Bilidevalaya on the outskirts of Kunigal in Tumakuru district. They were returning home after having dinner at their friend’s house at Kattikere.

In another incident, Manjunath (35) and Mohammed Nemat Ulla (45) died on the spot and three others were injured after a four-wheeler in which they were travelling hit the wall of a bridge near Anjaneya temple in Sira town of Tumakuru district in the early hours of Monday. The driver lost control and hit the wall.