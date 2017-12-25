Four killed in two accidents in Tumakuru dt.

Four persons were killed and three were injured in two separate accidents in Tumakuru district on Sunday night and Monday.
Hanumantharaju (21) of Neelathahalli of Kunigal taluk and Dinesh (22) of Kolar district died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with a KSRTC bus going from Bengaluru to Puttur near Bilidevalaya on the outskirts of Kunigal in Tumakuru district. They were returning home after having dinner at their friend’s house at Kattikere.
In another incident, Manjunath (35) and Mohammed Nemat Ulla (45) died on the spot and three others were injured after a four-wheeler in which they were travelling hit the wall of a bridge near Anjaneya temple in Sira town of Tumakuru district in the early hours of Monday. The driver lost control and hit the wall.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor